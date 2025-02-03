Azerbaijan's Security Forces foil terrorist plot, neutralize radical group members [VIDEO]

3 February 2025 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Joint efforts by the State Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have successfully disrupted a terrorist and sabotage plot involving radical religious-extremist groups linked to international terrorist organizations in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The investigation revealed that Gadir Hajiyev, previously convicted for involvement with the "Meşə qardaşları" (Forest Brothers) terrorist group, formed criminal connections with residents of the Gusar region. Together, they planned terrorist attacks, establishing underground shelters in the forests near the villages of Hil, Jibir, and Yasab. These shelters were stocked with weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other equipment.

In the early stages of the operation, special forces located Alipasha Kamilov, a group member. When confronted, Kamilov resisted with armed force, throwing two "RGO-78" hand grenades. The ensuing explosion injured one officer, and Kamilov was neutralized.

Further operational measures led to the discovery of additional shelters in the Jibir forest, where several group members—Hajiyev, Riyad Safaraliyev, Valerik Adilov, and Umud Gulaliyev—were killed during an armed confrontation. During the raid, authorities seized a range of weapons, explosives, and materials used to make bombs, as well as a flag symbolizing the group's terrorist affiliation.

Further investigation revealed that other members of the group, including Nazim Zakiyev, Kamran Karimkhanov, and Rovshan Lachinov, were hiding in nearby locations. They too were neutralized after attempting to resist arrest.

Additionally, Etibar Ahmadov, who had illegally obtained explosives to manufacture homemade bombs, was injured by an explosion while handling these materials. Evidence also pointed to his involvement in supplying explosives to the group.

Several individuals, including Etibar Ahmadov, Rahim Mirzabeyov, David Rashidov, Sharafeddin Mahmudov, Abugul Babayev, and Elchin Alirzayev, have been charged under anti-terrorism laws for their roles in the plot. All are currently under arrest, and ongoing investigations continue.