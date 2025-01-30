Azerbaijan Minister of Defense meets with Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force [PHOTOS]

30 January 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On January 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov conducted a meeting with Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Upon welcoming the guest, Colonel General Z.Hasanov conveyed his satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. The Minister of Defense extended his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as for its support in international organizations during the 44-day Patriotic War, which culminated in the glorious Victory of the Azerbaijan Army.

Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and exceptional hospitality. He highlighted the significance of mutual visits in fostering the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting included an in-depth exchange of views on the current state and further expansion of cooperation in both the military and military-educational fields, as well as regional security issues.