Turkish top diplomat advocates for cooperation and stability in trilateral meeting

29 January 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

There is a need for strategic cooperation mechanisms that support development and prosperity in the shared geography.

Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made this statement during his speech at the 2nd trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Uzbek foreign, economy/trade, and transport ministers.

He noted that we are in a period when the international system cannot ensure justice, peace, and stability.

"We are going through a difficult time as global problems increase. At the same time, as the Turkic world, while continuing our solidarity, we are also working to solve existing issues. We strive for peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the minister added.

The meeting underscored the importance of collective action and cooperation among the Turkic nations, with a shared commitment to overcoming regional challenges and fostering a stable, prosperous future.