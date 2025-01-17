Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Ethiopia through high-level delegation visit [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A government delegation from Azerbaijan, headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, visited Ethiopia to foster deeper political, economic, and humanitarian collaboration between the two nations, Azernews reports.

According to a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation engaged in extensive discussions with Ethiopian officials, including Alem Tsehay Paulos, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office, Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe, and Agriculture Minister Girme Amente. They also met with leaders of the Ethiopian Investment Commission and Investment Holding and explored industrial parks and infrastructure projects in the country.

The meetings underscored the momentum established during Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 Leaders' Summit in Baku. Both sides identified specific areas for cooperation, including trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, and education, while agreeing to establish legal frameworks and working groups to facilitate these initiatives. Plans for mutual trade missions and business forums were also discussed.

The Ethiopian adoption of the “ASAN service” model, a hallmark of Azerbaijan’s citizen services innovation, was highlighted as a testament to the growing partnership.

Additionally, the visit included the third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of both nations, chaired by Yalchin Rafiyev and Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga. Discussions covered bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and other international platforms.

The Azerbaijani delegation comprised representatives from the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, AZPROMO, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and SOCAR, reflecting a multi-sectoral approach to enhancing bilateral ties.