Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran to hold trilateral transport meeting

15 January 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A trilateral meeting involving Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in the transport sector is scheduled for January 28, 2025, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

The announcement was made during video talks between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq and Russia's Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit.

According to reports, the discussions covered preparations for a joint Memorandum of Cooperation and the 2025 roadmap for regional transport collaboration. A key focus was the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, a crucial segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The talks also explored the potential for maximizing the Caspian Sea's transport capabilities through enhanced bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.