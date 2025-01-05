Humanitarian aid from Baku reaches Syrian border

5 January 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

A total of ten trucks carrying 200 tons of food supplies from Baku have successfully traversed Turkiye and arrived at the Syrian border, Azernews reports.

Currently stationed at the Çobanbey border crossing in Kilis, the trucks are awaiting customs clearance before proceeding into Syria. Once they pass through the checkpoint, the aid vehicles will be handed over to AFAD's logistics warehouses. Following necessary preparations, the supplies will be distributed to families in need within Syria.

This convoy is part of a broader humanitarian initiative, following directives issued by the President of Azerbaijan on December 30. The aid is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Syrian population amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis. The convoy comprises nearly 200 tons of essential food and nutrition products, highlighting Azerbaijan's commitment to providing critical support.

The organization and dispatch of this aid underscore the logistical and diplomatic efforts required to deliver such a significant amount of resources across international borders. The involvement of AFAD ensures that the transit and delivery processes are efficiently managed, reflecting the strong coordination between Azerbaijani and Turkish authorities.

This action also illustrates the broader context of regional cooperation in humanitarian efforts. The crisis in Syria has prompted neighboring countries and international entities to step up their support for those affected by the conflict. Azerbaijan's initiative is a testament to its solidarity with the Syrian people and its commitment to global humanitarian principles.