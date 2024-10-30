Azerbaijan, Morocco strengthen military cooperation with new agreement [PHOTOS]

30 October 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is currently on a working visit to Morocco at the invitation of Abdellatif Loudiyi, the Minister Delegate in charge of National Defense Administration for the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.

During his visit, Colonel General Hasanov met with his Moroccan counterpart, expressing his appreciation for the invitation to attend the Marrakech Air Show 2024. Discussions at the meeting focused on the potential for advancing military and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco, as well as exploring other areas of mutual interest.

The visit concluded with the signing of the "Agreement on Military Cooperation in the Field of defense" by Colonel General Hasanov and his Moroccan counterpart on behalf of both governments, marking a significant step in strengthening defense relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco.

----

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!