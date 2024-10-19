Agenda for Azerbaijani Parliament meeting on October 22 includes 19 key issues

19 October 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The agenda for the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan meeting scheduled for October 22 has been announced, Azernews reports citing the Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department.

A total of 19 issues are included on the agenda. These include the Migration Code, the Law "On State Duties," the Law "On Approval of the Internal Regulations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the Law "On the Constitutional Court," and the Law "On the Approval of the Regulations on the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan." Additionally, amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses (all in their third reading) will be discussed, along with changes to various laws related to the implementation of the Law "On Political Parties," and draft amendments to the Tax Code.

The agenda will also cover the bills "On Demining," "On Traffic," "On Grants," "On Encumbrance of Movable Property," "On Children's Rights," "On Social Protection of Children Who Have Lost Parents and Are Deprived of Parental Care," "On Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence Activity," and "On Credit Bureaus." Furthermore, it includes discussions on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, the approval of the Regulation "On Military Service" and "On Military Duty and Military Service," the approval of the Regulation "On Service in Customs Authorities," and "On Serving in Prosecutor's Offices." Regulations regarding service in the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Service Management Council, judicial bodies, migration authorities, and emergency situations will also be addressed. Lastly, the agenda includes discussions on "On Arbitration" in connection with the implementation of some laws (all in their first reading).