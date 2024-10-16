Chairman: Influence of AI permeates all areas of our lives

16 October 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Religious education is a completely new direction in Azerbaijan.

Ramin Mammadov, the chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated this during his speech at the national scientific-practical conference entitled "Modern Religious Education Models in the Context of Traditions and Global Challenges" on October 16, Azernews reports.

He explained that for many years, religion and education have been stereotyped in the historical memory and public consciousness of the people as two different, contradictory concepts standing almost at opposite poles.

"This is perhaps due to the fact that the Soviet education system presented religion as superstition, while education was viewed as the first step, sometimes even the fundamental basis of science. But today, we live in a world where we are breaking all past stereotypes and trying to discover the philosophy behind each concept," said Ramin Mammadov.

According to him, in the modern era, society is not governed by theses suggested by superstition and mythology, but by results obtained through scientific and technical achievements, research, and investigation. "We have reached a time when the fragile yet decisive influence of artificial intelligence is beginning to permeate all areas of our lives. As we heed these developments, we realize how rapidly the system of social relations is changing. This system considers religion itself as a special field that is important to study. In this sense, the emergence of theological science is the logical conclusion of a scientific approach to religion."

R. Mammadov emphasised that humanity has been searching for answers to many questions since its inception. "We found answers to some of these questions in science and learnt them through education. However, there are still many questions for which people seek answers within religion and belief systems. They are not unjust or unreasonable in this search, as in many cases they can find answers in religion. However, sometimes these answers lead to debates and discussions, raising new questions. To clarify these issues, we again turn to scientists—specifically theologians. This inevitable union of science and religion gives us a chance to better understand the world. The key to utilising this opportunity effectively is through education. One of the main goals of Azerbaijani state policy is to ensure that ideas about religion are formed on the basis of scientific knowledge. Primitive notions, myths, legends, and superstition should not determine religious consciousness. Human values such as multiculturalism and tolerance should form the foundation of this thinking, as the philosophy of all heavenly religions is based on these principles."

The chairman of the committee noted that religion is not just a set of doctrines; it is a vast information space with boundaries that are difficult to define. Teaching religion requires a special interest, deep knowledge, erudition in the true sense of the word, and scientific logic. This necessity underscores the importance of religious education and the need to search for new models of religious education in our modern times. The establishment of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and Baku Theological College serves this purpose. Our country has succeeded in creating one of the best examples of state-religion relations in the world, and we are rightly proud of it. I am confident that one of the most successful models of religious education can be created in Azerbaijan, where the traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance have become a way of life.

