Azerbaijani ambassador to Kuwait highlights strong ties and future cooperation

12 October 2024 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Emil Karimov emphasized the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries, underpinned by strong cultural and religious ties, as well as successful collaboration within international organizations, Azernews reports.

Karimov stated, “Kuwait always supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to Azerbaijan's territorial rights. He announced that new agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including economy and energy, would be signed soon, leveraging the geographical proximity of the two nations to foster closer ties.

He noted that the Joint Committee for Cooperation, established on February 10, 2009, will hold its next meeting in Kuwait. This meeting is expected to result in new agreements covering diverse areas such as education, justice, agriculture, culture, sports, and labor.

Additionally, Ambassador Karimov reported that over 20,000 Kuwaitis visited Azerbaijan between January and September 2024. He expressed that the current trade and investment connections between the two countries do not reflect their full potential. To address this, he emphasized the importance of increasing trade volume through continued mutual visits at commercial and business levels and encouraged Kuwaiti companies to participate in large-scale reconstruction and construction projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

