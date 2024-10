12 October 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its congratulations to Spain on the occasion of its National Day.

The message was shared via the official X account of the Azerbaijani MFA, Azernews reports.

Sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Spain and its people on the occasion of their #NationalDay!



🇦🇿🇪🇸@SpainMFA pic.twitter.com/SRzKBJkgZp — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 12, 2024

---

