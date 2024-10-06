Conference addresses climate change's impact on health in Nakhchivan

6 October 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

With the support of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, a conference was held on the topic "The Impact of Climate Change on Health," in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azernews reports.

The conference addressed health issues arising from global warming and discussed potential solutions.

Aytan Rzayeva, director of the Training and Simulation Center of the Ministry of Health of the autonomous republic, emphasized the strategic importance of hosting COP29 in our country. She noted that climate change has led to significant environmental, economic, and social challenges globally in recent years.

In his speech, Azer Mammadov, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Nakhchivan, highlighted the measures taken in recent years to protect and maintain environmental cleanliness in the autonomous republic. He affirmed that ongoing efforts comply with existing legislation and are conducted in a consistent and systematic manner.

Various presentations on climate change and health were delivered, covering topics such as ecopathology, modern approaches based on nanotechnology, and the effects of global warming on the human immune system and skin cancer. The wide-ranging impacts of climate change on human health were thoroughly explored in the discussions.