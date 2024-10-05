Azerbaijani deputies to observe referendum in Kazakhstan

5 October 2024 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Members of the National Assembly—Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee Musa Guliyev, Aydın Mirzazade, Anar Mammadov, Elman Nasirov, Azer Badamov, and Mushfiq Mammadli—are currently on a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Musa Guliyev, Aydın Mirzazade, and Anar Mammadov are observing the referendum on behalf of the National Assembly, while Elman Nasirov, Azer Badamov, and Mushfiq Mammadli are part of the observation mission from the Organization of Turkic States. They will observe the referendum scheduled for October 6 regarding the construction of an atomic power station.

The deputies will assess the level of preparation for the referendum, familiarize themselves with the conditions created for it, and monitor voter activity on the voting day as well as the vote counting process.

---

