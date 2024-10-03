Foundation stone was laid for the sixth residential complex in Zangilan city

3 October 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the sixth residential complex in the city of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

The President was briefed on the project.

The residential complex will be located in a medium-density area near a school, kindergarten, administrative, and commercial zones, covering a total area of 3 hectares.

The master plan includes the construction of multi-story buildings with 3, 4, 5, and 6 floors. A total of 177 apartments are planned for the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev officially laid the foundation stone for the sixth residential complex.

---

