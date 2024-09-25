Azerbaijani-Belarusian military cooperation discussed

25 September 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

On September 25, within the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held in Baku, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The importance of further development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian cooperation in the military sphere was emphasized, and the expansion of the current relations was discussed at the meeting.

The sides also had a wide exchange of views on regional security and other issues of interest.

Then, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus, Mr. Dmitry Pantus.

The meeting exchanged views on military-technical cooperation.

