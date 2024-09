19 September 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum, which was inaugurated today by President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, following its restoration.

Azernews presents the post: “Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum after the restoration. Shusha. 19.09.2024.”

---

