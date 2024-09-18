FM Bayramov lambastes Isobel Coleman's biased statement against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

18 September 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

On September 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Joshua Haq, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period and the prospects for the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijan-US cooperation was highly appreciated within the framework of preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

Despite efforts to create positive dynamics in bilateral relations and define cooperation prospects, it was noted that the biased opinions of some US officials negatively impact bilateral relations. In this regard, on September 16, it was referenced that statements made by Isobel Coleman, the deputy administrator of the International Development Agency, against Azerbaijan at the Armenian embassy in the United States disrespected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the anti-terrorist measures that ended the illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in the sovereign territories of our country. It was emphasised that such statements aim to distort the facts.

During the meeting, the other side was informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, including the normalisation process and peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was mentioned that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the main elements of the peace process, is committed to establishing peace and stability in the region. The threats posed by mines in the region were noted, and possible cooperation in this area was discussed.

Despite significant progress in the negotiations on the peace agreement, it was emphasised that the most serious obstacle to signing the final peace agreement is the continuation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in several legal and political documents of Armenia, especially its Constitution. Additionally, it was stated that Armenia's policy of militarisation does not serve peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

