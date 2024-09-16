Azernews.Az

Monday September 16 2024

Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Mexico

16 September 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Mexico on its national day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Our congratulations and best wishes to the United Mexican States and its people on the occasion of their National Day!" the post reads.

---

