Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Mexico

16 September 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Mexico on its national day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Our congratulations and best wishes to the United Mexican States and its people on the occasion of their National Day!" the post reads.

Our congratulations and best wishes to the United Mexican States and its people on the occasion of their #NationalDay!



🇦🇿🇲🇽@SRE_mx pic.twitter.com/XpICj7C9XJ — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 16, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz