Ombudsman: First parliamentary elections are being held in all territories of Azerbaijan

1 September 2024 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

"For the first time in 30 years, parliamentary elections are being held in all territories of Azerbaijan. Following the positive experience of the past years, the Office of the Ombudsman, under the pre-approved presentation plan, together with the Central Election Commission, organized wide awareness events in the entire territory of Azerbaijan."

Azernews reports that Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said these words in her statement to journalists.

"Also, monitoring was carried out, including the territories freed from occupation, and the election preparation process was kept in mind. Webcams and ramps are installed in most polling stations, and ballots printed in Braille are provided for visually impaired citizens," she added.

