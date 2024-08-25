COP29 Information Centre holds "Go Eco-Friendly" event to boost environmental awareness [PHOTOS]

25 August 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

As part of its efforts to enhance public awareness of environmental issues, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has hosted an event themed "Go Eco-Friendly," supported by COP29 volunteers, Azernews reports.

In partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the project aimed to encourage practices like reducing plastic waste, recycling, and understanding the environmental benefits of reusing materials.

Held at the COP29 Information Centre along Baku Boulevard, the event invited local residents to bring in used and discarded items, including plastics, paper, and batteries—materials often regarded as waste.

The event participants were provided with informative video presentations highlighting the harmful impacts of plastic, effective waste disposal practices, paper recycling methods, the importance of sustainable habits, and actionable solutions for contributing to environmental conservation.

All collected items were sent to Tamiz Shahar OJSC and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for appropriate disposal.

Moreover, a session dedicated to minimizing the use of plastic bags was conducted. Participants had the opportunity to design and personalize eco-friendly bags made from sustainable materials, promoting these alternatives for daily use. The primary objective of this session was to encourage the reduction of harmful plastic bags while engaging.

Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku this November.

Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.

The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance measures to combat climate change.



