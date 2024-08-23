Azernews.Az

Friday August 23 2024

Chief of General Staff is on visit to Kazakhstan

23 August 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
Chief of General Staff is on visit to Kazakhstan
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
Read more

On August 23, the visit of Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, to Kazakhstan began, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a tactical episode of the Altyn Kyran - 2024 (Golden Eagle - 2024) joint tactical-special exercise, in which Azerbaijani servicemen are participating, will be observed. The visit will also include discussions on enhancing military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more