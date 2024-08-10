President Ilham Aliyev extends national holiday greetings to Ecuadorian counterpart

10 August 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador, as his country celebrates the national holiday—Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads: “On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ecuador—Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will further expand, and our cooperation in multilateral institutions will continue in the future. On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your people everlasting peace and prosperity.”

