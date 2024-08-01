Azerbaijani President's representative on special assignments meets with James O’Brien [PHOTOS]

1 August 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

During a working visit to USA, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov met with Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for Europe at NSC Michael Carpenter, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Embassy to US on its official "X" account.

"Constructive and useful discussions were held covering bilateral Azerbaijan and USA agenda, current state of affairs in the Azerbaijan and Armenia peace process and recent developments in the region" post reads.

