Nearly all households in Baku have access to broadband internet

31 July 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first half of this year, within the framework of the "Online Azerbaijan" project implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, 220,000 households and businesses in Baku have access to broadband Internet.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, that in general, more than 95% of households have access to broadband Internet.

During the project period, the number of household and business subjects in Baku city who had access to broadband Internet increased 6 times. In the first half of this year, compared to 2020, 5 times more farms were provided access to broadband internet.

Within the framework of the mentioned project, it is planned to provide broadband internet to all households and business subjects in the country through GPON and other broadband technologies, expand the use of high-speed internet, and increase the percentage of fixed broadband internet subscribers by the end of 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz