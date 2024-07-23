Foreign Ministry: EU’s decision to send military aid to Armenia is an erroneous and dangerous step

23 July 2024 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

“Following the steps taken by France to equip Armenia with “Bastion” multi-purpose armored vehicles and “Caesar” self-propelled artillery systems, the European Union’s decision to send military aid to Armenia is an erroneous and dangerous step that serves to increase tension in the region. Such actions by the European Union are unilateral and biased, and is a manifestation of the policy of creating “dividing lines” in the region,” said spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada in response to a question from local media.

“The aforementioned military aid to Armenia and calls for increasing such support in the future will serve to Armenia’s military buildup and its destructive activities in the region, as a country which had occupied part of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, and currently does not give up its claims against our territorial integrity.

We strongly object to this decision by the Council of the European Union and expect transparent information about the aid to be provided.

The European Union must put an end to such steps, which contribute to the policy of military buildup and militarization in the region, and recognize that there is no alternative to peace and cooperation in the region. Otherwise, the European Union will also share responsibility with Armenia for any possible destabilizing provocations,” Hajizada added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz