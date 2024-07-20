Central apparatus of New Azerbaijan party holds meeting

20 July 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting, with the participation of chairmen of local election headquarters, was held at the central office of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) in connection with the extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament scheduled for September 1, 2024, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, it was noted that the meeting discussed the work done over the past period in connection with the main actions and measures reflected in the Action Plan approved by the decision of the party's board on July 3, 2024, and based on the analysis of the situation with their implementation, specific tasks for the next period were defined and relevant instructions and recommendations were given.

On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and calling for an extraordinary election.

The snap parliamentary election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

---

