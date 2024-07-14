President Ilham Aliyev: We strongly condemn the act of political violence against Trump

14 July 2024 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts regarding an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee in this year's election, in the state of Pennsylvania, U.S.

Azernews presents the post: “Appalled and shocked by the attack on President Trump. We strongly condemn this act of political violence. We wish President Trump a soonest recovery.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz