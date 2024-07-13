Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar hosts cleaning campaign

13 July 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

In Bilasuvar district, various events are being organized within the framework of the "Green World Solidarity Year," Azernews reports.

As part of the "Green World Solidarity Year," cleanliness, improvement, and greening activities were conducted on July 13 along the sections of the Bolgar River passing through Xirmandali, Beydili, and Bilasuvar city territories.

The event named "Clean Country," involving employees of various district administrations, institutions, youth organizations, and volunteers, focused on cleaning household waste dumps along the shores of the Bolgarchay River, while also conducting ecological awareness campaigns among the local population.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz