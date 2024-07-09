MP Mammadov invites SCO parliamentarians to participate in COP29

9 July 2024 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Soltan Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and a member of the working group on Azerbaijan-China inter-parliamentary relations, delivered a speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum on green development, Azernews reports.

Addressing the panel discussion titled "Joint Progress on Green Development: Promoting Harmonious Coexistence of Humanity and Nature," S. Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan's transformation into a key transit hub within the Eurasian region. He emphasised Azerbaijan's strategic location at the crossroads of the North-South and East-West corridors, pivotal to the transport routes of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. He also discussed his involvement in infrastructure development.

Mammadov underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to transitioning to green energy, despite its rich hydrocarbon resources. He noted Azerbaijan's notable investment in renewable energy sources relative to GDP, positioning the country among global leaders in this area. Proudly referencing Azerbaijan's successful bid to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Azerbaijani MP highlighted international trust in his country's contributions.

Reflecting on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Union for organising a Parliamentary Conference during COP29, Mammadov provided insights into the draft document prepared for this session. He emphasised that the draft addresses global concerns and underlined the importance of utilising all platforms effectively to tackle pressing global issues threatening future generations and the planet.

Expressing confidence that COP29 will mark a significant milestone in global climate action, Mammadov assured that Azerbaijan stands ready to mobilise its resources towards this goal. He extended an invitation to parliamentarians from SCO member and observer countries to actively support and participate in COP29.

Azerbaijan's delegation to the SCO Green Development Forum, led by Ali Huseynli, the first deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis, includes deputies Fatma Yildirim, Elnur Allahverdiyev, and Soltan Mammadov from the 6th convocation of the Milli Majlis.

