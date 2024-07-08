Trainings with participation of Azerbaijani military personnel starts in Kazakhstan

8 July 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The "Birlik-2024" command-staff exercises have started in Kazakhstan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The military maneuvers are being held at the "Oymasha" training ground in the Mangistau region in the west of the country and will continue until July 17.

More than 4,000 personnel and 700 units of military equipment are involved in the exercises.

The main purpose is to check the swift reaction of ground forces' maneuvers, aerial reconnaissance, naval special forces, military aviation, and military ships during the execution of combat missions in a military conflict situation.

Participants will also be tested on various military combat types, tactical planning, and shooting capabilities.

It should be noted that a cultural and public event is also planned for the last day of the military exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz