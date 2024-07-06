Shusha hosts concert within framework of OTS Informal Summit [VIDEO]

6 July 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

A concert has been organized in Shusha within the framework of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The “Bayaty-Shiraz” mugham tune performed by Azerbaijani singer Hazrat Azizli at the “Dostluq” (“Friendship”) concert, aired on the AzTV channel, made a special impression on the audience.

The summit, organized at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is attended by Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

