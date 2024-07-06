Azerbaijani FM discusses regional, international security with Turkish counterpart

6 July 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan within the framework of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, as well as the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS member states, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the meeting, the sides discussed the issues arising from the existing allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, cooperation within multilateral formats, as well as regional and international security issues.

It was stressed at the meeting that the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance's political, economic, energy, communication, and humanitarian successes have contributed to regional stability and cooperation.

Furthermore, it was noted that high-level political dialog between the leaders of the two countries, as well as intensive visits and contacts of representatives of relevant state structures and legislative bodies, play an important role in the development of this alliance.

Meanwhile, it was mentioned with satisfaction that the city of Shusha, where the Shusha Declaration was signed establishing allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye based on brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity, is hosting the informal summit of the OTS.

Referring to the important place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy occupied by the Turkic World and the direction of the OTS, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed hope that the summit will be memorable for the adoption of documents and decisions that will contribute to the development and strengthening of cooperation within the framework of the organization.

Along with the OTS, the importance of intensifying cooperation with other regional and international organizations, including within the framework of various multilateral formats, was noted.

Moreover, it was mentioned that the trilateral meetings of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan on July 3 this year, as well as the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia on March 15, were beneficial in terms of coordination of interaction on regional, global security, and cooperation issues.

Bayramov also briefed the Turkish side in detail on the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, activities to combat the mine threat, as well as the status of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was brought to attention that challenges facing the peace process, including the ongoing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia, steps by third countries contributing to the militarization of Armenia, and threats to regional stability, still remain.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

