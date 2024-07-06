President of Kazakhstan arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

6 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

On July 6, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest, a guard of honor was formed at the Fuzuli International Airport, where the national flags of the OTS participating countries were flying.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov in the Agdam, Fizuli and Khojavend regions, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz