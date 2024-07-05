Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov visits Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

5 July 2024 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the OTS member countries.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

