Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on railway transport

5 July 2024 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on approving the description, specification, sample, and issuing procedure of the license confirming the right to drive railway vehicles.

Azernews reports that the decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, "Description of the license confirming the right to drive railway vehicles", "Specification of the license confirming the right to drive railway vehicles", "Sample of the license confirming the right to drive railway vehicles", "Certification of the right to drive railway vehicles" "Rule for Issuing a License" was approved.

