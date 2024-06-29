Azerbaijan's CEC officially starts extraordinary elections to Parliament [PHOTOS]

29 June 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 29, a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) was held under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that at first the Chairman of the CEC M. Panahov introduced the Commission members to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the dissolution of the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He said that the elections were scheduled for September 1, 2024, by the decree of the head of state.

Then, the Calendar plan, which reflects the necessary points covering all the main stages of the election process in order to ensure that the main actions and measures provided for in the legislation for holding the elections are carried out consistently, systematically, and with quality by the election subjects in the established order and within the time frame, to provide them with methodical assistance and to increase the efficiency of their activities. was presented to the members for discussion. Each part of the said important election document was brought to attention separately and it was decided to approve it after discussions.

In the meeting, the issue of creating an expert group under the Central Election Commission was also discussed in order to investigate complaints about the actions (inaction) and decisions that violate citizens' right to vote in the upcoming elections, as well as to more effectively ensure citizens' electoral rights, and it was decided to create an expert group consisting of 9 people. In accordance with the requirements of the Election Code, the creation of expert groups consisting of 3 members under the district election commissions was entrusted to the district election commissions of the constituencies.

At the meeting of the Commission, in case it is necessary to consider the issue of registration of candidacy for deputy in the CEC, for the purpose of rechecking relevant documents and information, a working group consisting of experts from relevant state institutions was established under the Commission, and a member of the CEC was appointed as the head of the working group.

Current issues were also discussed at the meeting, which was widely covered by representatives of media subjects.

