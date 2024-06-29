Large cache of ammunition found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

29 June 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Between June 22 and June 28, Azerbaijani police officers found a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition in the recently liberated territories, Azernews reports.

In the Khankandi city area, police found 26 automatic weapons, three machine guns, one pistol, three rifles, 27 grenades, two grenade launchers, 36 lighters, 13 shells, 5 bayonets, 115 cartridge combs, and 4,780 cartridges of different calibers.

Also, the authorities found one automatic weapon, seven cartridge combs, and 255 cartridges of different calibers in the territory of Vangli village of Kalbajar district.

Moreover, four automatic weapons, a pistol, a grenade launcher, 12 grenades, 10 lighters, 10 cartridge combs, and 278 cartridges of varying calibers were found in the Askaran settlement of Khojaly district.

In particular, the police officers discovered and seized two automatic weapons, one pistol, one rifle, 13 grenades, three bayonets, 16 cartridge combs, and 270 cartridges of different calibers in the territory of Lachin district.

