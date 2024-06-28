AZERNEWS releases another print issue

28 June 2024 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 28.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan’s National Army turns 106: Chronicle of battles and victories"; "Promising shift in electricity production amidst green energy surge"; "National Art Museum opens exhibition dedicated to country’s first female painter"; "“Bank of Georgia” funds Armenian separatism - are shareholders aware?" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

