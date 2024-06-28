Russia’s Caspian Flotilla Warships pay visit to Baku [PHOTO]

28 June 2024 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Volgodonsk small artillery and Anatoly Gujvin hydrographic ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Navy of the Russian Federation arrived in Baku on an unofficial friendly visit, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

The representatives of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces met ship crews. As part of the visit, the ships' crews are scheduled to tour Baku city to explore its cultural and historical monuments, as well as to hold a friendly sports match.

The informal, friendly visit will last until June 30.

