Plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament to discuss 17 issues on agenda

The next plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of Azerbaijani parliament, Milli Majlis, has kicked off, Azernews reports.

The agenda, presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, includes 17 issues.

1. Draft law on amending the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" (third reading)

2. Draft law on amending the law "On the 2024 Budget of the State Social Protection Fund" (third reading)

3. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the law "On the Budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024" (third reading)

4. Draft law on approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on Exemption from the Visa Requirement for Holders of Ordinary Passports"

5. Draft law on approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Gambia on the Exemption of Persons Holding Diplomatic Passports from Mutual Visa Requirements"

6. Draft law on amending the law "On Employment" (third reading)

7. Draft law on amending the Family Code (third reading)

8. Draft law on amending the Tax Code and the laws "On Road Traffic" and "On Motor Transport" (third reading)

9. Draft law on amending the law "On Accounting" (third reading)

10. Draft law on amending the Family Code (third reading)

11. Draft law on amending the Family Code and the laws "On the ID Card of a Citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On Information, Informatization, and Protection of Information", and "On Personal Data" (second reading)

12. Draft law on amending the Land Code (second reading)

13. Draft law on amending the Labour Code, Tax Code, Penal Code, and the laws "On Compensation for Damages Caused to Natural Persons as a Result of Illegal Actions of Investigation, Preliminary Investigation, Prosecutor's Office, and Judicial Authorities", "On Social Protection of Internally Displaced Persons and Their Equivalents", "On Service in Customs Authorities", "On the Civil Service", "On the Regulation on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On Individual Accounting in the State Social Insurance System", "On Unemployment Insurance", and "On Employment" (second reading)

14. Draft law on amending the law "On Traffic" and the Code of Administrative Offences (second reading)

15. Draft law on amending the law "On the Circulation of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and Their Precursors" (second reading)

16. Draft law on amending the Family Code, the Criminal Code, and the Code of Administrative Offences (second reading)

17. Draft law on amending the law "On the Perpetuation of the Martyr's Name and Benefits to Martyr's Families" (second reading)

