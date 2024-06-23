Public beaches at high standards available to visitors with initiative of IDEA [PHOTOS]

23 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, cleaning, beautification, and other preparatory work on the free public beaches created in neglected coastal areas in Shikh, Goredil, Novkhani, Buzovna, Pirshagi and Sahil settlements of the capital have been completed and are ready for the use of visitors.

Citing information provided by IDEA, Azernews reports that rescue stations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an appropriate amount of shade, changing and shower cabins, sanitary junctions, chat rooms, seats, and deckchairs, trash containers have been placed on the beach areas for a comfortable and safe rest of the residents.

Besides, football and volleyball fields have been renovated and made ready for use. In order to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities, special roads and ramps have been built so that people with limited mobility can go to the water and beach areas without obstacles, and the nearest parking lot to the beach area is reserved with special markings for people with disabilities.

It should be noted that access to the beach area and all facilities are exempt from charges.

IDEA model public beaches are aimed at promoting environmental and social responsibility in the community.

IDEA Public Union wished everyone a pleasant summer vacation and urged everyone to pay attention to the cleanliness of the shores and to observe the cleanliness of the environment to be able to enjoy the beauty of nature and the created conditions at all times.



