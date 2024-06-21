AZERNEWS releases another print issue

21 June 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 21.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Leading global climate action at COP29: President's call for innovation and cooperation"; "Azerbaijan's foreign trade landscape: Turkiye emerges as key partner"; "Enhancing trade resilience through boosting sea-cargo value"; "South Caucasus facing French militarism" etc.

