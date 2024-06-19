Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits Serbia [PHOTOS]

19 June 2024 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, has started his visit to Serbia at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Serbia, Colonel-General Milan Moysilovic, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan

First, the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was visited, a wreath was placed in front of it, and his memory was commemorated in Tasmaydan Park located in Belgrade. Then the statue of Serbian poet and writer Milorad Pavic was visited, flowers were placed in front of it, and respect was shown.

The official welcoming ceremony of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, was held at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Serbia. After the ceremonial passage in front of the honor guard, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.

Colonel-General K. Valiyev had a meeting with his Serbian counterpart.

At the meeting, the prospects for the development of military cooperation were discussed, a wide range of opinions were exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest.

After the dinner, Colonel-General K. Valiyev met with Bratislav Gasic, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia. During the meeting, discussions were held on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military, military-technical, and military education.

It should be noted that Kamil Khasiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia, also participated in the meetings.

The visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army to Serbia continues.

---

