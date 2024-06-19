Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center: We are pleased that Azerbaijan will host COP 29

19 June 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Almost 30 years have passed since the conclusion of the Kyoto Protocol. In retrospect, the present cannot be compared to when the first efforts to curb climate waste began in 1997.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that Ismail Serageldin, co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said these words at the official opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" held in Baku on June 19.

Emphasizing that they are satisfied with Azerbaijan's hosting of COP 29 this year, I. Serageldin said: "We are working closely with our team, we are having discussions. We have seen record heat over 52 degrees in both Pakistan and India, which is incredibly difficult for a human being. In general, the issues of global warming and climate change are very serious problems for all mankind.

