Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Egypt [PHOTOS]

An official welcome ceremony was held for Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was welcomed by Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt reviewed the guard of honor.

The Egyptian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

The heads pf states posed for official photos.

