Presentation ceremony for book "Arteries of Eurasia" holds [PHOTOS]

On 6 May, a public presentation ceremony of the book "Arteries of Eurasia" written by economist-expert Eldeniz Amirov about the transport, communication and energy corridors of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the successful corridor strategy of President Ilham Aliyev and covering more than 30 corridors of the continent, was held at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azernews reports.

The presentation was attended by the management of the University of Economics, members of parliament, heads of various state institutions, well-known political scientists, economic experts, media representatives and other guests.

Those who spoke at the event talked about the great importance of this book in terms of presenting the country's corridor strategy with all its components to the public.

At the same time, it was reported that in the book, the author of the book carefully presented the details of how about 10 transport-communication and energy corridors, created on the initiative of National leader Heydar Aliyev and Mr. President Ilham Aliyev, became the main component of global geopolitics.

Also, the speakers spoke about the serious importance of the book and the role it will play in educational work, and emphasized that it can be used as a teaching aid in higher schools due to the precise description of the technical-economic and other indicators of the corridors.

Speakers participating in the event said that it is a rare case that information, analysis and forecasts on more than 30 corridors are reflected in one book.

It should be noted that in the book "Arteries of Eurasia" by the author, the struggle of the USA, Russia, China and other world giants for the success of the corridors of Eurasia and the conflicts caused by this struggle, the corridors destroyed by their pressure and planned to be destroyed, as well as analyzes and predictions about their future given.

Also, the history, routes, technical and economic parameters of each of the more than 30 transport-communication and energy corridors of the Eurasian continent and extensive analyzes of their future have been reflected.

The book is expected to be of interest to regional countries and European readers.

