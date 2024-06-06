Azerbaijan's energy policy finances environmental protection

6 June 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

These days, the world community and eco-activists are celebrating World Environment Day with great enthusiasm. In general, the celebration of this day stems from the importance of expanding environmental awareness among the population, focusing on environmental protection problems, and was announced on December 16, 1972, at the 27th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

At the same time, in the same session of the General Assembly, a new organization was established in the UN system - the UN Environment Program (UNEP). Azerbaijan, in its turn, closely cooperates with UNEP in the direction of solving environmental problems. It is no coincidence that in 2010, the city of Baku was chosen as one of the central cities for the celebration of World Environment Day in the European region.

I would like to note that during the past period, UNEP cooperated closely with the government of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and succeeded in implementing joint projects. The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the founder of the International Dialogue for Environmental Action Public Association (IDEA), Ms. Leyla Aliyeva held a series of meetings in both the central and regional offices of UNEP and held discussions in the direction of solving global environmental problems.

What we see today is that the global community is doing practical work to keep the environment clean and protected every day, not just on special days. The transformation processes happening in the world, as well as significant events, are taking place directly against the background of environmental degradation and climate change. This process in itself dictates the taking of serious steps by the responsible world states and setting a clearer position. We observe the work done in this direction at the annual COP events of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan this year is clear proof that Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, have always shown sensitivity to global challenges and their support in the implementation of measures that meet the interests of all countries in this field.

Oil and gas, which have been the natural wealth of the Azerbaijani people for centuries, today as an important means of obtaining alternative "green" energy, contribute to the formation of the energy policy of the Azerbaijani government, the well-being and sustainable development of all nations. As mentioned by President Ilham Aliyev, "We are trying to demonstrate maximum responsibility and at the same time build bridges between different components of the international community."

In this regard, the 29th International "Caspian Oil & Gas" and the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy - "Caspian Power" exhibitions were held as part of the Baku Energy Week on June 4-6, 2024, and representatives of the most advanced and ambitious countries participated here.

One of the most remarkable moments of the week was the special attention paid to this event by the leadership of the United States of America, the Republic of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the European Union, and the pleasant appeals made by the leaders of those countries to the President of Azerbaijan, including all the participants of the event.

As President Ilham Aliyev noted at the opening ceremony, the main goal of COP29 is not to determine who is guilty, but to transform approaches that can contribute to the development of our planet into a mechanism. This mechanism will reveal the ways to ensure the participation of the less developed and lagging countries in the process of environmental protection and the fight against climate change and to achieve the implementation of the adopted decisions.

Today, Azerbaijan will show the determination it has demonstrated during the nearly four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is the largest organization in the world after the UN, which is united by 120 countries, in holding COP29 and will not spare its efforts to achieve the tasks ahead.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

