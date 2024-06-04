Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to Turkiye

4 June 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

“The news of the plane crash in Kayseri city of brotherly Turkiye, made us extremely sad,” Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X" account.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the pilots who died in the accident, and to the brotherly people of Turkiye,” stated in the post.

Qardaş #Türkiyənin Kayseri şəhərində baş vermiş təyyarə qəzası xəbəri bizə son dərəcə kədərləndirdi.



Qəza zamanı həlak olmuş pilotların ailələrinə və yaxınlarına, qardaş Türkiyə xalqına dərin hüznlə başsağlığı veririk.



Allah rəhmət eləsin!@MFATurkiye @TC_Disisleri — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 4, 2024

Recall that today the SF-260D training aircraft of the Turkish Air Force Command took off for training from the 12th Air Transport Main Base Command in Kayseri. The plane crashed for an unknown reason, resulting in the tragic loss of two pilots.

