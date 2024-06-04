Paris 2024: Five boxers to represent Azerbaijan at Summer Olympics [PHOTOS]

4 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The official roster of athletes set to compete in the men's boxing event at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics has been unveiled, Azernews reports.

The final spots for the Games, to be held in the vibrant city of Paris, were secured during the II World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

This prestigious multi-sport event will see champions crowned in 7 different weight divisions.

A total of 121 male boxers from around the world will vie for glory in Paris.

Notably, 48 countries will be represented by 49 teams, including the inspiring Refugee Olympic Team.

With a strong boxing traditional, Azerbaijan will be represented by five talented boxers at the Olympics, including Nijat Huseynov, Malik Hasanov, Murad Allahverdiev, Alfonso Dominguez and Muhammed Abdullayev.

In terms of the number of licenses won, Azerbaijan lags behind only three countries in the world - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Australia.

Among the European nations, Azerbaijan stands at the forefront alongside Spain, both boasting five Olympic licenses and asserting their dominance in the European boxing scene.

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world championship.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

