President: Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner in supplying gas to many countries

4 June 2024 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

“Shahdeniz has put an end to the gas shortage in Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is increasing its gas exports, adding: “it will most probably exceed 24 billion cubic meters. We have eight countries, which are recipients of Azerbaijani gas. Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner in supplying gas to many countries.”

